SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Buyout
12/02/2020 | 10:57am EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (“HD Supply”) (NASDAQ GS: HDS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to HD Supply’s agreement to be acquired by The Home Depot, Inc. (“Home Depot”) (NYSE: HD). Under the terms of the agreement, HP Supply’s shareholders will receive $56.00 in cash per share.