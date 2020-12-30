Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of Inphi Corporation Buyout

12/30/2020 | 05:46pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating Inphi Corporation (“Inphi”) (NASDAQ GS: IPHI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Inphi’s agreement to be acquired by Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (“Marvell”) (NASDAQ GS: MRVL). Under the terms of the agreement, Inphi’s shareholders will receive 2.323 shares of Marvell and $66.00 in cash per share.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-inphi-corporation.

You may contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
