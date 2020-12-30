SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of Inphi Corporation Buyout
12/30/2020 | 05:46pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating Inphi Corporation (“Inphi”) (NASDAQ GS: IPHI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Inphi’s agreement to be acquired by Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (“Marvell”) (NASDAQ GS: MRVL). Under the terms of the agreement, Inphi’s shareholders will receive 2.323 shares of Marvell and $66.00 in cash per share.