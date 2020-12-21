SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of PNM Resources, Inc. Buyout
12/21/2020 | 05:39pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating PNM Resources, Inc. (“PNM”) (NYSE: PNM) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to PNM’s agreement to be acquired by Avangrid, Inc. (“Avangrid”) (NYSE: AGR). Under the terms of the agreement, PNM’s shareholders will receive $50.30 in cash per share.