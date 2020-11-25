SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of ARA, CEIX, MVC, and MCEP Mergers

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to American Renal Associates’ agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Nautic Partners, LLC. Under the terms of the agreement American Renal Associates’ shareholders will receive $11.50 per share in cash. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-american-renal-associates-holdings-inc.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to CONSOL Energy’s agreement acquire all of the publicly held common units of CONSOL Coal Resources LP in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $34.4 million. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-consol-energy-inc.

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE: MVC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to MVC Capital’s agreement to be acquired by Barings BDC, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement MVC Capital’s shareholders will receive $0.39492 in cash and 0.94024 of a share of Barings BDC per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-mvc-capital-inc.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ GS: MCEP) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Mid-Con Energy’s agreement to be acquired by Contango Oil & Has Company. Under the terms of the agreement, Mid-Con Energy’s shareholders will receive 1.7500 shares of Contango common stock per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-mid-con-energy-partners-lp.

