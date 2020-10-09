Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of EIDX, GLIBA, SUNW, and BMCH Mergers

10/09/2020

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: EIDX) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Eidos’ agreement to be acquired by BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Eidos’ shareholders will receive 1.85 shares of BridgeBio common stock or $73.26 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-eidos-therapeutics-inc.    

GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: GLIBA) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to GCI Liberty’s agreement to merge with Liberty Broadband Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, GCI Liberty’s shareholders will receive a number of shares of Liberty Broadband common stock. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-gci-liberty-inc.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: SUNW) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Sunworks’ agreement to be acquired by The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement Sunworks’ shareholders will receive 0.185171 shares of The Peck Company per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-sunworks-inc.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: BMCH) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to BMC’s agreement to merge with Builders FirstSource, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, BMC’s shareholders will receive 1.3125 shares of Builders FirstSource per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-bmc-stock-holdings-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:         

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
