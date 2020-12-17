Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of ELY, LOAC, ROCH, and NGA Mergers

12/17/2020 | 03:03pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Callaway’s agreement to merge with Topgolf International, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement Callaway will issue a number of shares of Callaway common stock to shareholders of Topgolf. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-callaway-golf-company.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ GS: LOAC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Longevity’s agreement to merge with 4D Pharma PLC. Under the terms of the agreement, Longevity’s shareholders will receive 7.5315 ordinary shares of 4D Pharma per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-longevity-acquisition-corporation.

Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ GS: ROCH) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Roth’s agreement to merge with PureCycle Technologies LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, upon completion of the merger, PureCycle’s shareholders will own approximately 70.6% of the combined company and shareholders of Roth will own approximately 8.3% of the combined company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-roth-ch-acquisition-i-co.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NGA) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Northern Genesis’ agreement to merge with The Lion Electric Company. Under the terms of the agreement, upon completion of the merger, Lion Electric’s shareholders will own approximately 70% of the combined company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-northern-genesis-acquisition-corp.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:         

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
