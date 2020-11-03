Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of RESI, PE, CXO, and CBLI Mergers

11/03/2020 | 01:17pm EST

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Front Yard’s agreement to be acquired by Pretium and Ares Management Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Front Yard’s shareholders will receive $13.50 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-front-yard-residential-corporation-pretium.

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Parsley Energy’s agreement to be acquired by Pioneer Natural Resources Company. Under the terms of the agreement, Parsley Energy’s shareholders will receive 0.1252 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-parsley-energy-inc.

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Concho Resources’ agreement to be acquired by ConocoPhillips. Under the terms of the agreement Concho Resources’ shareholders will receive 1.46 shares of ConocoPhillips’ common stock per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-concho-resources-inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: CBLI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Cleveland BioLabs’ agreement to merge with Cytocom, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Cleveland BioLabs will issue a number of shares of Cleveland BioLabs’ common stock to shareholders of Cytocom. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-cleveland-biolabs-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:         

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020

