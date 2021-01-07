Log in
News  >  Companies

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of SNSS, LOAC, FBSS, and CPAH Mergers

01/07/2021 | 05:58pm EST
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: SNSS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Sunesis’ agreement to merge with Viracta. Under the terms of the agreement, Sunesis will issue a number of shares of Sunesis common stock to shareholders of Viracta. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-sunesis-pharmaceuticals-inc.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ GS: LOAC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Longevity’s agreement to merge with 4D Pharma PLC. Under the terms of the agreement, Longevity’s shareholders will receive 7.5315 ordinary shares of 4D Pharma per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-longevity-acquisition-corporation.

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: FBSS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Fauquier’s agreement to be acquired by Virginia National Bankshares Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Fauquier’s shareholders will 0.6750 shares of Virginia National common stock per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-fauquier-bankshares-inc.

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ CM: CPAH) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to CounterPath’s agreement to be acquired by Alianza, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement CounterPath’s shareholders will receive $3.49 per share in cash. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-counterpath-corporation.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:         

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
