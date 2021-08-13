SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that AdaptHealth Corp. f/k/a DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (AHCO) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action has been filed on behalf of all purchasers of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) securities between November 11, 2019 and July 16, 2021, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. AdaptHealth, with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the U.S.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Made Misleading Statements Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, on July 8, 2019, DFB, a special purpose acquisition company, announced it had entered into a definitive merger agreement for a business combination with AdaptHealth, LLC. Upon the closing of the merger, DFB renamed itself AdaptHealth Corp. Between November 11, 2019 and July 16, 2021, AdaptHealth failed to disclose that it had misrepresented its organic growth trajectory by retroactively inflating past organic growth numbers without disclosing the changes, in violation of SEC regulations. As a result, the Company materially overstated its financial prospects.

On July 19, 2021, Jehoshaphat Research published a report alleging that AdaptHealth obscures its organic growth by "[r]etroactively changing past organic growth numbers to be higher, with no disclosure about the change." Jehoshaphat accused AdaptHealth of "experiencing double-digit organic decline" and "taking steps to obscure that decline which are expressly forbidden by the SEC." On this news, AdaptHealth's stock fell $1.51 per share, or almost 6%, to close at $23.96 per share on July 19, 2021.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

