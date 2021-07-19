Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that RenovaCare, Inc. (RCAR) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

07/19/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action has been filed on behalf of all purchasers of RenovaCare, Inc. (OTC: RCAR) securities between August 14, 2017 and May 28, 2021, for damages pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Since its inception, RenovaCare has generated no revenue and has no commercialized products. Its activities consist primarily of research and development, business development, and capital raises.

If you suffered a loss due to RenovaCare, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

RenovaCare, Inc. (RCAR) Had Defective Disclosure Controls and Procedures that Caused its Stock Price to be Materially Inflated

According to the complaint, on May 28, 2021, the SEC issued a release stating it had charged RenovaCare with securities fraud. According to the SEC’s complaint, between July 2017 and January 2018, the Company’s controlling shareholder and Chairman, Harmel Rayat (“Rayat”), “arranged, and caused RenovaCare to pay for, a promotional campaign designed to increase the company’s stock price.” Specifically, “Rayat was closely involved in directing the promotion and editing promotional materials, and arranged to funnel payments to the publisher through consultants to conceal RenovaCare’s involvement in the campaign.” When OTC Markets Group, Inc. requested that RenovaCare explain its relationship to the promotion, the complaint alleges that “Rayat and RenovaCare then drafted and issued a press release and a Form 8-K that contained material misrepresentations and omissions denying Rayat’s and the company’s involvement in the promotion.” On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.66, or 24.8%, over three consecutive trading sessions to close at $2.00 per share on June 2, 2021.

If you purchased shares of RenovaCare, Inc. (RCAR) between August 14, 2017 and May 28, 2021, you have until September 14, 2021, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against RenovaCare, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pPURPLE INNOVATION, INC. : Provides Update on Production Status
PR
05:58pAMAZON COM : to stop COVID-19 testing for warehouse workers - The Information
RE
05:58pBREAKING NEWS : TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Investors with Losses Over $100K to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – SRAC
GL
05:56pA PICK ABOVE THE REST : Ohio Apples Connects Families to Ohio Farms
PR
05:56pBREAKING NEWS : TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages Kansas City Southern Investors with Losses Over $100K to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – KSU
GL
05:56pRobert M. Kay, MD, Named Division Chief of Orthopaedic Surgery and Medical Director of The Children's Orthopaedic Center at Children's Hospital Los Angeles
BU
05:56pDGAP-PVR : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
05:53pFHLB Dallas and Members Award $600K to 37 Community Organizations
BU
05:52pLeon Black rejects Russian woman's claims of violent behavior, files countersuit
RE
05:52pSTEEL DYNAMICS : Second Quarter 2021 Investor Call Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AVIVA PLC : Investors flee stocks, pile into bonds as COVID-19 surges; oil plunges
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : China frictions steer electric automakers away from rare earth magnets
4TODAY ON WALL STREET: There's a bit of caution in the air
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: GlaxoSmithKline, Qualcomm, State Street, Tate & Lyle, Virgin Money UK...

HOT NEWS