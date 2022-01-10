Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigates Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) on Behalf of Shareholders

01/10/2022 | 12:31am EST
Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NASDAQ: LH) to determine whether certain Labcorp officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. Labcorp is a clinical laboratory organization.

If you would like more information about our investigation of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' misconduct, click here.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' (LH) Prenatal Tests May be Inaccurate

On January 1, 2022, an article from the New York Times called into question the accuracy of certain noninvasive prenatal tests, including that developed by Labcorp. The article alleges that positive results on tests are incorrect about 85% of the time. Patients who receive a positive result are supposed to pursue follow-up testing, which "can cost thousands of dollars, come with a small risk of miscarriage and can't be performed until later in pregnancy." The investigation highlights the statistical challenge of testing from things that are extremely rare. But, this isn't adequately explained to patients who were sold the tests. Companies that develop these tests use language like "highly accurate" and "total confidence," do not publish data on their tests' overall performance, or only stress data from tests that are more accurate.

On this news, Labcorp's stock fell over $16.00, or 5%, to close at $298.18 per share on January 3, 2022, injuring investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) shareholders have legal options. If you own shares of Labcorp, contact us for more information about your legal options.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
