SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigates Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) on Behalf of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NASDAQ: LH) to determine whether certain Labcorp officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. Labcorp is a clinical laboratory organization.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' (LH) Prenatal Tests May be Inaccurate

On January 1, 2022, an article from the New York Times called into question the accuracy of certain noninvasive prenatal tests, including that developed by Labcorp. The article alleges that positive results on tests are incorrect about 85% of the time. Patients who receive a positive result are supposed to pursue follow-up testing, which "can cost thousands of dollars, come with a small risk of miscarriage and can't be performed until later in pregnancy." The investigation highlights the statistical challenge of testing from things that are extremely rare. But, this isn't adequately explained to patients who were sold the tests. Companies that develop these tests use language like "highly accurate" and "total confidence," do not publish data on their tests' overall performance, or only stress data from tests that are more accurate.

On this news, Labcorp's stock fell over $16.00, or 5%, to close at $298.18 per share on January 3, 2022, injuring investors.

