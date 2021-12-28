Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigates RenovaCare, Inc. (RCAR) on Behalf of Investors

12/28/2021 | 05:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating RenovaCare, Inc. (OTC: RCAR) to determine whether RenovaCare officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. Since its inception, RenovaCare has generated no revenue and has no commercialized products. Its activities consist primarily of research and development, business development, and capital raises.

If you would like more information about RenovaCare, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

RenovaCare, Inc. (RCAR) Charged with Securities Fraud

According to a class action complaint filed on behalf of RenovaCare shareholders, on May 28, 2021, the SEC issued a release stating it had charged RenovaCare with securities fraud. According to the SEC’s complaint, between July 2017 and January 2018, the Company’s controlling shareholder and Chairman, Harmel Rayat (“Rayat”), “arranged, and caused RenovaCare to pay for, a promotional campaign designed to increase the company’s stock price.” Specifically, “Rayat was closely involved in directing the promotion and editing promotional materials, and arranged to funnel payments to the publisher through consultants to conceal RenovaCare’s involvement in the campaign.” When asked to explain its relationship to the promotion, “Rayat and RenovaCare then drafted and issued a press release and a Form 8-K that contained material misrepresentations and omissions denying Rayat’s and the company’s involvement in the promotion.” On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.66, or 24.8%, over three consecutive trading sessions to close at $2.00 per share on June 2, 2021.

RenovaCare, Inc. (RCAR) shareholders have legal options. If you own shares of RenovaCare, Inc., contact us for more information about your rights.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against RenovaCare, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pSoluna Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of $7.8 Million Series A Preferred Stock Offering
GL
05:57pREPLACE - SCRIP ELECTION/ DISTRIBUTION/ DRP : : Mandatory With Options
PU
05:57pAKZO NOBEL N : AkzoNobel share buyback (December 20, 2021 – December 24, 2021)
PU
05:57pGRUPO NUTRESA S A : Communication Juana Francisca Llano Cadavid
PU
05:57pGRUPO NUTRESA S A : Communication Jorge Mario Velásquez Jaramilllo
PU
05:56pRio court suspends Petrobras natural gas price hike
RE
05:44pMaxwell judge asks jurors to meet daily to avoid mistrial amid COVID-19 surge
RE
05:38pDollar Lost 0.06% to 114.82 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pHARMONEY : Cleansing Notice
PU
05:37pSterling Lost 0.07% to $1.3432 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stock prices gain on strong U.S. holiday sales
2Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses
3META : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
4Global stocks end mixed after record-setting session
5U.S. regulators step up probe into Hyundai, Kia engine fires

HOT NEWS