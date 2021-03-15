Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates RumbleOn, Inc.

03/15/2021 | 06:55pm EDT
NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of RumbleOn, Inc. ("RumbleOn," or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RMBL) in connection with the Company's acquisition of privately-held RideNow Powersports ("RideNow").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, RumbleOn will combine with up to 46 entities operating under the RideNow brand for a total consideration of up to $575.4 million, consisting of $400.4 million of cash and approximately 5.8 million shares of RumbleOn class B stock.  

If you own RumbleOn shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslawllp.com/RMBL/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) RumbleOn's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of RideNow, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-rumbleon-inc-301247601.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
