SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Support.com, Inc.

03/22/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Support.com, Inc. ("SPRT" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPRT) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. ("Greenidge"), a privately held holding company that includes Greenidge Generation LLC, a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, SPRT shareholders will receive approximately 0.124 shares of Class A common stock of Greenidge for each SPRT share they own.  At close of the transaction, SPRT will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greenidge, which is expected to be listed on NASDAQ.  Following consummation, existing SPRT shareholders will own a meager 8% of the new entity, with Greenidge shareholders retaining a 92% stake in the combined company. 

If you own SPRT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/SPRT/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether SPRT's board acted in the best interest of SPRT's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Greenidge, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to SPRT's public shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-supportcom-inc-301253219.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
