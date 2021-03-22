SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Support.com, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Support.com, Inc. ("SPRT" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPRT) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. ("Greenidge"), a privately held holding company that includes Greenidge Generation LLC, a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. Under the terms of the merger agreement, SPRT shareholders will receive approximately 0.124 shares of Class A common stock of Greenidge for each SPRT share they own. At close of the transaction, SPRT will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greenidge, which is expected to be listed on NASDAQ. Following consummation, existing SPRT shareholders will own a meager 8% of the new entity, with Greenidge shareholders retaining a 92% stake in the combined company.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether SPRT's board acted in the best interest of SPRT's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Greenidge, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to SPRT's public shareholders.

