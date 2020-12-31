Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CGIX, CGRO, GIK, and APXT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

12/31/2020 | 09:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cancer Genetics, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cancer Genetics, Inc. in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held StemoniX, Inc.  Under the terms of the agreement, CGIX will acquire all of the outstanding shares of StemoniX in exchange for approximately 78% of CGIX's outstanding common stock.  The combined company will continue to trade on the NASDAQ, but CGIX shareholders will control only 22% of the surviving entity.  If you own CGIX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/cgix/

Collective Growth Corporation

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Collective Growth Corporation in connection with the company's proposed merger with Innoviz Technologies Ltd. ("Innoviz").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, CGRO will acquire Innoviz through a reverse merger that will result in Innoviz becoming a publicly traded company.  If you own CGRO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/cgro/ 

GigCapital3, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GigCapital3, Inc. in connection with the company's proposed merger with Lightning eMotors.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, GIK will acquire Lightning eMotors through a reverse merger that will result in Lightning eMotors becoming a publicly traded company.  If you own GIK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/gik/

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation in connection with the company's proposed merger with AvePoint Inc. ("AvePoint").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, APXT will acquire AvePoint through a reverse merger that will result in AvePoint becoming a publicly traded company.  If you own APXT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/apxt/ 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-cgix-cgro-gik-and-apxt-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301199818.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
12:27aElectric vehicle maker Tesla to deliver China-made Model Y SUVs this month
RE
12:21aNYSE starts process of delisting three Chinese telco companies
RE
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
2020PEABODY : Announces Amended And Restated Transaction Support Agreement And Supplement To Offering Memorandum
PR
2020XPENG : Partners with Livox to Deploy Lidar Technology in the New 2021 Production Model
BU
2020Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms
RE
2020MCX MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA : Intimation of closure of Trading Window
PU
2020Electric vehicle maker Tesla to deliver China-made Model Y SUVs this month
RE
2020Sensex, Nifty kick off 2021 with gains; IT stocks rise
RE
2020Soccer-Chelsea confirm 32.5 million pound profit despite COVID-19 hit on revenue
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ