SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds FTIV, PMBC, SVBI, and CNBKA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

06/11/2021 | 12:18pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: FTIV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: FTIV) in connection with the company’s proposed merger with Perella Weinberg Partners (“Perella”), a privately-held investment bank. Under the terms of the merger agreement, FTIV will acquire Perella through a reverse merger that will result in Perella becoming a public company traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “PWP.” If you own FTIV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ftiv/

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ: PMBC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ: PMBC) in connection with the company’s proposed merger with Banc of California, Inc. (“BANC”). Pursuant to the merger agreement, PMBC shareholders will receive 0.5 shares of BANC stock for each share of PMBC common stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $9.13 based upon BANC’s June 10, 2021 closing price of $18.25. If you own PMBC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/pmbc/

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVBI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVBI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Shore Bancshares, Inc. (“Shore”). Pursuant to the merger agreement, Shore will acquire SVBI in a mixed cash-and-stock transaction, pursuant to which SVBI shareholders will receive $1.59 in cash and 0.6207 shares of Shore common stock for each SVBI share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $12.40 based upon Shore’s June 10, 2021 closing price of $17.41. If you own SVBI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/svbi/

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNBKA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNBKA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (“Eastern”). Pursuant to the merger agreement, CNBKA shareholders will receive $115.28 in cash for each share of CNBKA common stock that they hold. If you own CNBKA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/cnbka/


HOT NEWS