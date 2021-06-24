Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds HGV, WBT, SVRH, and DSSI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

06/24/2021 | 12:46pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) in connection with the company’s proposed acquisition of Diamond Resorts International, Inc. (“Diamond”) from funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the “Apollo Funds”). Pursuant to the agreement, HGV will issue 34.5 million shares of common stock valued at $1.4 billion to Apollo Funds and other Diamond stockholders. If you own HGV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/hgv/

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by The Middleby Corporation (“Middleby”). Pursuant to the agreement, WBT’s shareholders will receive 0.1240 shares of Middleby common stock for each share of WBT common stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $20.92 based upon Middleby’s June 23, 2021 closing price of $168.68. If you own WBT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/wbt/

Sevier County Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: SVRH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sevier County Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: SVRH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by SmartFinancial, Inc. (“SmartFinancial”). Pursuant to the agreement, SVRH shareholders will receive 0.4116 shares of SmartFinancial for each share of SVRH common stock that they own, representing implied per-share consideration of $9.92 based upon SmartFinancial’s June 23, 2021 closing price of $24.10. If you own SVRH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/svrh/

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by International Seaways, Inc. (“INSW”). Pursuant to the agreement, DSSI shareholders will receive 0.55375 shares of INSW common stock for each share of DSSI common stock that they hold, representing implied consideration of $11.04 based upon INSW’s June 23, 2021 closing price of $19.94. If you own DSSI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/dssi/


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
