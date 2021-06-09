Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MLND, DISCA, FOE and MSGN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

06/09/2021 | 01:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with privately-held clinical-stage oncology company Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the two companies will combine their businesses in an all-stock transaction that will result in one combined entity that will trade publicly on the Nasdaq Capital Market. If you own MLND shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/mlnd/

Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) (“Discovery”) in connection with the company’s agreement with AT&T Inc. (“AT&T”) to combine WarnerMedia’s entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery’s nonfiction and international entertainment and sports businesses to create a standalone entertainment company. AT&T’s shareholders will receive stock representing 71% of the new company with Discovery shareholders owning 29% of the new company. If you own DISCA, DISCB or DISCK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/DISCA-DISCB-DISCK/

Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Prince International Corporation, a portfolio company of American Securities, LLC. Pursuant to the merger agreement, the company’s shareholders will receive only $22.00 per share in cash for each share of FOE common stock that they hold. If you own FOE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/foe/

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (“MSGE”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, MSGN shareholders will receive 0.172 shares of MSGE for each share of MSGN common stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $15.57 based upon MSGE’s June 8, 2021 closing price of $90.50. If you own MSGN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/msgn/


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:37pRAPID7  : Jeff Man on Mapping the MITRE ATT&CK Framework Against PCI
PU
06:37pJDE PEET N  : successfully prices inaugural EUR 2 billion multi-tranche bond issue
AQ
06:37pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : Importance of an Effective Building Management System
PU
06:35pTENCENT  : Biden drops Trump attempt to ban TikTok, WeChat; orders new review
RE
06:35pAEGEAN AIRLINES S A  : Flight reschedules due to 4-hour Work Suspension of PanHellenic Union of Licensed Aeronautical Telecommunication Officers and Federation of Associations of HCAA (OSYPA) on June 10th, 2021
PU
06:35p22ND CENTURY  : Reduced Nicotine Tobacco and Cannabinoid Innovator 22nd Century Group to Be Added to Russell 2000®, Russell 3000®, and Russell Global Indexes
AQ
06:35pReduced Nicotine Tobacco and Cannabinoid Innovator 22nd Century Group to Be Added to Russell 2000®, Russell 3000®, and Russell Global Indexes
GL
06:35pNo Fade Fresh Begins Selling at Harris Teeter Stores
GL
06:34pSolar Project in Fitchburg Now Delivering Locally Generated Clean Energy
BU
06:33pTOYOTA MOTOR  : New Land Cruiser Makes World Premiere
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls on weak summer kickoff for U.S. fuel demand
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Dollar inches lower as focus turns to upcoming data, ECB meeting
4Clover Health reverses earlier gains as some meme stocks slip
5INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Inditex ignited by post-lockdown clothing ..

HOT NEWS