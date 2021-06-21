Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds RBC, MNR, UFS, and SOLY Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

06/21/2021 | 01:31pm EDT
NEW YORK, N.Y., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) in connection with the company’s proposed combination with Rexnord Corporation’s (“Rexnord”) process & motion control business (“PMC Business”). Under the terms of agreement, Rexnord will separate its PMC Business by way of a tax-free spin-off to Rexnord shareholders and then immediately combine it with RBC in a Reverse Morris Trust transaction. RBC shareholders will own 61.4% and Rexnord will own 38.6% of the combined entity. If you own RBC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/rbc/

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Equity Commonwealth (“Equity”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, MNR shareholders will receive 0.67 shares of Equity common stock for each MNR share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $18.31 based upon Equity’s June 18, 2021 closing price of $27.33. If you own MNR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/mnr/

Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by privately held Canadian paper manufacturer Paper Excellence. Pursuant to the merger agreement, the company’s shareholders will receive $55.00 per share in cash for each share of UFS common stock that they hold. If you own UFS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ufs/

Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie Inc. company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, SOLY shareholders will receive $22.60 in cash for each SOLY share that they own. If you own SOLY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/soly/


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
HOT NEWS