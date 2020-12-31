Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ROCH, DMYD, MCAC, and NGA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

12/31/2020 | 08:21pm EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Roth CH Acquisition I Co.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Roth CH Acquisition I Co. in connection with the company's proposed merger with PureCycle Technologies LLC ("PureCycle"), a privately-held plastics recycling company.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, ROCH will acquire PureCycle through a reverse merger that will result in PureCycle becoming a public company traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker symbol "PCT."  The transaction has an implied enterprise value of approximately $826 million.  If you own ROCH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/news/roch/

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II  in connection with the company's proposed merger with Genius Sports Group Limited ("GSG").  Under the terms of the agreement, DMYD will acquire GSG through a reverse merger that will result in GSG becoming a public company.  If you own DMYD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/dmyd/ 

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held Playboy Enterprises, Inc. ("Playboy").  Under the terms of the agreement, MCAC will acquire Playboy through a reverse merger that will result in Playboy becoming a publicly-traded company.  If you own MCAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/news/mcac/

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. in connection with the company's proposed merger with The Lion Electric Co.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, NGA will acquire Lion Electric Co. through a reverse merger that will result in Lion Electric Co. becoming a publicly-traded company.  If you own NGA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://www.weisslawllp.com/nga/ 

