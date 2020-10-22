Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Zosano Pharma Corp. Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Block & Leviton LLP; Investors Should Contact the Firm

10/22/2020 | 12:48pm EDT

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 30, 2020, Zosano Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: ZSAN) stunned the market when it announced that it had received “a discipline review letter (DRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration” in connection with Zosano’s new drug application for Qtrypta™. Per Zosano’s announcement, the FDA “raised questions regarding unexpected high plasma concentrations of zolmitriptan observed in five study subjects from two pharmacokinetic studies and how the data from these subjects affect the overall clinical pharmacology section of the application.” The FDA further “raised questions regarding differences in zolmitriptan exposures observed between subjects receiving different lots of Qtrypta in the company’s clinical trials.” On this news, the price of Zosano stock fell approximately 57%, to close at just 70 cents per share on October 1, 2020.

Then on October 21, 2020, Zosano announced that it had received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA, in which the FDA recommended that Zosano conduct a repeat bioequivalence study between three of the lots used during development. Shares of Zosano common stock fell another 27%, to close at just $0.4441.

Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockleviton.com), a national securities litigation firm, is investigating whether Zosano and certain of its executives may be liable for securities fraud. If you purchased or acquired shares of Zosano and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to these investigations, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockleviton.com, or at https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/zsan.

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. The firm’s lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:
BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
260 Franklin St., Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
Phone: (617) 398-5600
Email: cases@blockleviton.com 
SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP
www.blockleviton.com 

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

