Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurora Cannabis Inc.; IMPORTANT DEC. 1 DEADLINE– ACB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 03:15pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) from February 13, 2020 through September 4, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Aurora Cannabis Inc. investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the class action, go here or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (1) Aurora had significantly overpaid for previous acquisitions and experienced degradation in certain assets, including its production facilities and inventory; (2) the Company’s purported “business transformation plan” and cost reset failed to mitigate the foregoing issues; (3) accordingly, it was foreseeable that the Company would record significant goodwill and asset impairment charges; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 1, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.
-------------------------------

Contact:  
Vik Pawar, Esq.  
Pawar Law Group  
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1410  
New York, NY 10007  
Tel: (917) 261-2277  
Fax: (212) 571-0938  
info@pawarlawgroup.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:04pABBOTT LABORATORIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:04pFUTURE FINTECH : 10-k/a - management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
04:04pFEDNAT HOLDING CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:04pBLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:04pSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:04pALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:04pBLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:04pSAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:04pANAPTYSBIO, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:04pFLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 futures surge as investors eye tight election race
2CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORAT : China slams the brakes on Ant Group's $37 billion listing
3S&P 500 : Finance executives fret as U.S. presidential vote too close to call
4APPLE INC. : Stocks jump as Wall Street thinks tight U.S. election means gridlock
5VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : - Interim financial report, third quarter 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group