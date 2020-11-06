Log in
SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against NextCure, Inc.– NXTC; IMPORTANT NOV. 20 DEADLINE –NXTC

11/06/2020 | 11:08am EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) (1) between November 5, 2019 and July 14, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”); and/or (2) pursuant or traceable to NextCure’s November 2019 secondary public offering. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for NextCure, Inc investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the class action, go here or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (1) NextCure possessed NC318 data that showed a lack of efficacy and objective responses; (2) NC318 was not, in fact, effective in treating most tumor types; (3) the NC318 application was proving to be limited (if even useful at all); (4) as a result of the foregoing, there was a significant realizable risk that NC318 would not be nearly as popular as then-existing blockbuster drugs, such as Keytruda and therefore defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 20, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.
-------------------------------

Contact:  
Vik Pawar, Esq.  
Pawar Law Group  
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1410  
New York, NY 10007  
Tel: (917) 261-2277  
Fax: (212) 571-0938  
info@pawarlawgroup.com    


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
