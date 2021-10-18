Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ADMS, AZPN, GSKY, GWB; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

10/18/2021 | 11:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for $8.10 per share in cash plus two non-tradable contingent value rights collectively worth up to $1.00 per share in cash. If you are an Adamas shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with certain of Emerson Electric Co.’s industrial software businesses. Under the terms of the agreement, Aspen shareholders will receive approximately $87.00 per share in cash and 0.42 shares of common stock of the combined company for each share of Aspen common stock they own. If you are an Aspen shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, GreenSky shareholders will receive 0.03 shares of Goldman common stock for each share of GreenSky Class A common stock they own. If you are a GreenSky shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GWB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Great Western shareholders will receive 0.8425 shares of First Interstate Class A common stock for each Great Western share they own. Following completion of the transaction, Great Western shareholders will collectively own 43% of the combined company. If you are a Great Western shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


Latest news "Companies"
11:59aRedwood Living, Inc. Continues Expansion in Charlotte
GL
11:55aXCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY : Exhibits China's Sustainable Transportation Intelligent Solutions at UN Conference
AQ
11:55aPLUG Chain's First Step on Global Adoption
NE
11:55aACCELERON PHARMA ALERT : Investors Should Contact Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Over Tender Offer for XLRN Shares
BU
11:54aHELBIZ, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
11:53aSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ADMS, AZPN, GSKY, GWB; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
11:53aSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ADMS, AZPN, GSKY, GWB; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
11:52aCOFINIMMO : acquires two nursing and care homes in the Netherlands
PU
11:52aALLOT ( : “Company or “Allot”) Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Company - Form 6-K
PU
11:52aMANHATTAN ASSOCIATES : Monoprix Selects Manhattan Associates WMS to Run New State-of-the-Art Facility
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes
2Tesla's Musk dials into Volkswagen executive conference
3NIO : Driving Progressive and Sustainable Fashion through NIO's Users a..
4Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information
5Analyst recommendations: Drax, GlaxoSmithKline, Goldman Sachs, JP Morga..

HOT NEWS