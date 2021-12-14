Log in
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ARNA, FLOW, GCP, TACO; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

12/14/2021 | 12:01am EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Pfizer Inc. for $100.00 per share in cash. If you are an Arena shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of Lone Star Funds for $86.50 per share in cash. If you are a SPX FLOW shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE: GCP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Saint-Gobain for $32.00 per share in cash. If you are a GCP shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Jack in the Box Inc. for $12.51 per share in cash. If you are a Del Taco shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


