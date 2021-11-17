Log in
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CONE, CSPR, CBTX, LMRK; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

11/17/2021 | 12:42pm EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners for $90.50 per share in cash. If you are a CyrusOne shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Durational Capital Management LP for $6.90 per share in cash. If you are a Casper Sleep shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBTX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Upon closing of the merger, CBTX shareholders will own approximately 46% of the combined company. If you are a CBTX shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ: LMRK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Landmark Dividend LLC for $16.50 in cash per common unit. If you are a Landmark Infrastructure shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


HOT NEWS