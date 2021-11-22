Log in
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates COR, FTSI, STXB, BCML; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

11/22/2021 | 03:26pm EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE: COR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to American Tower Corporation for $170.00 per share in cash. If you are a CoreSite shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to ProFrac Holdings, LLC for $26.52 per share in cash. If you are an FTS International shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Simmons First National Corporation. Under the terms and subject to the conditions of the merger agreement, shares of Spirit’s common stock and Spirit’s restricted stock units will be converted into the right to receive shares of Simmons’ common stock, and Spirit’s stock options and warrants will be cashed out. If you are a Spirit shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ: BCML) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Pacific Enterprise Bancorp. Pacific Enterprise shareholders will receive 1.0292 shares of BayCom common stock in exchange for each share of Pacific Enterprise common stock they own. If you are a BayCom shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


HOT NEWS