SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CORE, FCCY, KIN, MNR; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 18, 2021



Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Performance Food Group Company. Under the terms of the merger, Core-Mark shareholders will receive $23.875 per share in cash and 0.44 Performance Food shares for each Core-Mark share. Upon closing, Core-Mark shareholders will own approximately 13% of the combined company.

1 st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCCY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, 1st Constitution shareholders will receive 1.3577 shares of Lakeland stock for each 1st Constitution share that they own.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Elanco Animal Health Incorporated for $9.25 per share.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Equity Commonwealth. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Monmouth shareholders will receive 0.67 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock for each Monmouth share they own.

