SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CXP, ECHO, INOV, TRIL; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

09/11/2021 | 12:02pm EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC for $19.30 per share in cash. If you are a Columbia Property shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds managed by The Jordan Company, L.P. for $48.25 per share in cash. If you are an Echo shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INOV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an equity consortium consisting of Nordic Capital, Insight Partners, 22C Capital, Inovalon founder and Chief Executive Officer Keith Dunleavy, and certain Class B stockholders of Inovalon. Under the terms of the agreement, Inovalon stockholders will receive $41.00 per share in cash for each share of Class A common stock or Class B common stock. If you are an Inovalon shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Pfizer Inc. for $18.50 per share in cash. If you are a Trillium shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


HOT NEWS