SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CXP, HOMB, KRA, JMP; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

10/01/2021 | 11:13am EDT
NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC for $19.30 per share in cash. If you are a Columbia Property shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOMB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Happy Bancshares, Inc. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, Happy Bancshares shareholders will receive 2.17 shares of Home BancShares stock for each share of Happy Bancshares they own and will begin receiving quarterly dividends declared by Home BancShares. If you are a Home BancShares shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to DL Chemical Co., Ltd. for $46.50 per share in cash. If you are a Kraton shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

JMP Group LLC (NYSE: JMP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for $7.50 per share in cash. If you are a JMP shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


