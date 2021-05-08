Log in
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates EQC, SNX, WBT, MDP; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

05/08/2021 | 12:00am EDT
NEW YORK, May 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation. Under the merger, Equity Commonwealth will acquire Monmouth in an all-stock transaction. Upon closing, Equity Commonwealth shareholders are expected to own approximately 65% of the pro forma company. If you are an Equity Commonwealth shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Tech Data Corporation. If you are a SYNNEX shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to The Middleby Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Welbilt shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.1240x shares of Middleby common stock for each share of Welbilt common stock. Upon closing, Welbilt shareholders will own approximately 24% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Welbilt shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its spin-off of its National Media Group portfolio and simultaneous sale of its Local Media Group assets to Gray Television for $2.7 billion in cash. Under the terms of the transaction, Meredith’s National Media Group portfolio will be spun out to shareholders as a standalone publicly traded company, with shareholders receiving approximately $14.50 in cash per share and 1-for-1 equity share in post-close Meredith. If you are a Meredith shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
