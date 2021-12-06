Log in
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates GFED, COR, VG, SLRC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

12/06/2021 | 01:31pm EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GFED) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to QCR Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Guaranty shareholders may elect to receive, subject to proration, (i) $30.50 in cash, (ii) 0.58775 shares of QCR common stock, or (iii) mixed consideration of $6.10 in cash and 0.4702 shares of QCR common stock for each share of Guaranty common stock they own. If you are a Guaranty shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE: COR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to American Tower Corporation for $170.00 per share in cash. If you are a CoreSite shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Ericsson for $21.00 per share in cash. If you are a Vonage shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SLRC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with SLR Senior Investment Corp. (“SUNS”). Under the terms of the proposed merger, SUNS shareholders will receive an amount of SLRC shares with a net asset value equal to the net asset value of SUNS shares that they hold at the time of closing. If you are a SLRC shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
HOT NEWS