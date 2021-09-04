Log in
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates HFC, NLOK, IEC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

09/04/2021 | 12:09pm EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to HollyFrontier’s and Holly Energy Partners, L.P.’s acquisition of Sinclair Oil Corporation and Sinclair Transportation Company. If you are a HollyFrontier shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Avast. Under the terms of the merger, Avast shareholders will be entitled to receive a combination of cash consideration and newly issued shares in NortonLifeLock with alternative consideration elections available. If you are NortonLifeLock shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ: IEC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Creation Technologies Inc. for $15.35 per share in cash. If you are an IEC Electronics shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


HOT NEWS