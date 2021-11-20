Log in
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates HRC, MNTV, DWSN, ABTX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

11/20/2021 | 12:01am EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Baxter International Inc. for $156.00 per share in cash. If you are a Hill-Rom shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Zendesk, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Momentive shareholders will receive 0.225 shares of Zendesk stock for each share of Momentive stock they own. Momentive stockholders will own approximately 22% of the combined company upon closing. If you are a Momentive shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Wilks Brothers, LLC for $2.34 per share in cash. If you are a Dawson Geophysical shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to CBTX, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Allegiance shareholders will receive 1.4184 shares of CBTX common stock for each share of Allegiance common stock they own. Upon closing of the merger, Allegiance shareholders will own approximately 54% of the combined company. If you are an Allegiance shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
HOT NEWS