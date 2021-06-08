Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates JCS, KSU, DSSI, AMRB; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

06/08/2021 | 11:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Pineapple Energy, LLC. Upon closing, Communications Systems shareholders are expected to initially hold approximately 37% of the total shares of the combined company, which is expected to decrease over time. If you are a Communications Systems shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to the sale of the company. If you are a Kansas City shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to International Seaways, Inc. Under the merger agreement, Diamond S shareholders will receive 0.55375 shares of International Seaways common stock for each share of Diamond S common stock held. If you are a Diamond S shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ: AMRB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Bank of Marin Bancorp. In connection with the merger, American River shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.575 shares of Bank of Marin common stock for each share of American River common stock outstanding. If you are an American River shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:16aDGAP-DD  : Deutsche Wohnen SE english
DJ
11:16aSPORTS VENUES OF FLORIDA (OTCMKTS : BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 5, 2021
GL
11:16aTim Attia of Slice to Speak at Morgan Stanley Conference
BU
11:15aTHOMSON REUTERS  : 2021 State of the Corporate Tax Department Annual Report | Thomson Reuters
PU
11:15aNETFLIX  : 'Ridley Jones' protects museum in trailer for new children's series
AQ
11:15aJUNE 08, 2021 - NON PRICE SENSITIVEMERGER BY INCORPORATION OF PROFAMILY S.P.A. IN BANCO BPM S.P.A. : notice of completed filing of documents
PU
11:15a2021 Lawdragon 500 Recognizes 3 Davis Levin Livingston Lawyers
PR
11:15aVALOE OYJ  : Issue of Convertible Notes and Warrants Pursuant to Financing Arrangement Between Valoe Corporation and Winance
AQ
11:15aYOUGOV  : What's driving consumer desire for meatless products?
PU
11:15aEUROPLASMA  : Assemblée générale ordinaire du 8 juin 2021
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. approval of Biogen Alzheimer's drug sends shares soaring, hailed as 'big day" for patients
2Oil prices retreat but outlook remains positive
3FX volatility at Feb 2020 lows with dollar gaining slightly
4Wealth manager Ruffer exited $1.1 bitcoin bet amid worries over risk
5Biden administration sets up 'strike force' to go after China on trade

HOT NEWS