SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates NCBS, CNBKA, INDB, GRA; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

05/17/2021 | 10:31am EDT
NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCBS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Mackinac Financial Corporation. If you are a Nicolet shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNBKA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Eastern Bankshares, Inc. for $115.28 in cash per share. If you are a Century shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ: INDB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Meridian Bancorp, Inc. Meridian Bancorp shareholders are expected to receive Independent Bank stock in connection with the merger. If you are an Independent Bank shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Standard Industries Holdings Inc. for $70.00 per share in cash. If you are a W. R. Grace shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


