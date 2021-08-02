SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RAVN, RPAI, ONEM, SNR; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to CNH Industrial N.V. for $58.00 per share. If you are a Raven shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Kite Realty Group Trust. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each Retail Properties common share will be converted into 0.6230 newly issued Kite Realty common shares. On a pro forma basis, following the closing of the transaction, Retail Properties shareholders are expected to own approximately 60% of the combined company’s equity. If you are a Retail Properties shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Iora Health. Under the terms of the merger, 1Life Healthcare will acquire Iora Health in an all-stock transaction. Upon closing, 1Life Healthcare shareholders are expected to own approximately 73.25% of the combined company. If you are a 1Life Healthcare shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Ventas, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, New Senior shareholders will receive 0.1561 shares of newly issued Ventas stock per share of New Senior common stock. If you are a New Senior shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

