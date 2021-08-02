Log in
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RBNC, GPX, MDLA, CMO; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

08/02/2021 | 02:20pm EDT
NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBNC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to United Community Banks, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Reliant shareholders will receive 0.9842 shares of United common stock for each share of Reliant common stock outstanding. If you are a Reliant shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Learning Technologies Group for $20.85 per share in cash. If you are a GP Strategies shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $34.00 per share in cash. If you are a Medallia shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Capstead common stockholders will receive a cash payment equal to a 15.75% premium to Capstead’s diluted book value per share and shares of Benefit Street Partners common stock calculated on an adjusted “book-for-book” basis. The book values for Capstead and Benefit Street Partners used to calculate the cash consideration and exchange ratio will be set on a date prior to the closing of the transaction. If you are a Capstead shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


HOT NEWS