SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RFL, CSOD, VICI, SIC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

08/30/2021 | 10:15am EDT
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Pharma”). In connection with the proposed merger, Pharma shareholders will receive Holdings Class B common stock amounting to approximately 48% of the currently outstanding capitalization of the company. Additional equity in the company is expected to be issued in connection with anticipated financing and employment agreements, which will reduce the foregoing percentage proportionately. If you are a Holdings shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. for $57.50 per share in cash. If you are a Cornerstone OnDemand shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with MGM Growth Properties LLC (“MGP”). Under the terms of the agreement, MGP Class A shareholders will receive 1.366 shares of newly issued VICI Properties stock in exchange for each Class A share of MGP. If you are a VICI Properties shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc. for $14.50 per share in cash. If you are a Select Interior shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
