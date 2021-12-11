Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ROG, SLRC, MIME; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

12/11/2021 | 12:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to DuPont de Nemours, Inc. for $277.00 in cash per share. If you are a Rogers shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SLRC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with SLR Senior Investment Corp. (“SUNS”). Under the terms of the proposed merger, SUNS shareholders will receive an amount of SLRC shares with a net asset value equal to the net asset value of SUNS shares that they hold at the time of closing. If you are a SLRC shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds advised by Permira for $80.00 per share in cash. If you are a Mimecast shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:32pJUPITER (JUPW) INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – JUPW
BU
12:25pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : The M&A Class Action Firm Continues to Investigate the Merger
PR
12:15pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ROG, SLRC, MIME; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
12:02p???????MorphoSys and Incyte Announce Additional Real-World Evidence Results from RE-MIND2 Study of Tafasitamab (Monjuvi(R)) in Combination with Lenalidomide for the Treatment of r/r DLBCL
EQ
12:02pImago BioSciences Presents Positive Data from Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Bomedemstat in Advanced Myelofibrosis at ASH 2021
BU
12:01pMorphoSys and Incyte Announce Additional Real-World Evidence Results from RE-MIND2 Study of Tafasitamab (Monjuvi®) in Combination with Lenalidomide for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma
BU
12:00pNovartis Kymriah(R) demonstrates strong responses in high-risk patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma in extended study follow-up
DJ
10:50aCIEF 2021 kicks off, 6,000 plus projects exhibited online and offline ("Empower the Dual Circulation & Boost the New Development," 2021 CIEF opens)
PR
10:49aGiftChill, Largest E-Gift Cards Platform, Confirms Kishu Inu as Payment
GL
10:46aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : New Clinical and Real-World Data Support Use of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Patients with Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Mercedes-Benz sees good dividend prospects on healthy margins - Boersen..
2Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing ga..
3Britain issues more EU fishing licences in dispute with France
4Malaysia charges Dyson supplier ATA with labour law violations
53M hit with $22.5 million verdict in latest U.S. military earplug trial

HOT NEWS