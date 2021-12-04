Log in
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RRD, VSAT, IHC, STXB; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

12/04/2021 | 09:20am EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to a sale of the company. If you are an RRD shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Inmarsat. Under the terms of the merger, Inmarsat shareholders will receive $850 million in cash and approximately 46.36 million newly issued shares of Viasat common stock. At closing, on a pro forma basis, Inmarsat shareholders are expected to be issued shares representing an aggregate of 37.5% of Viasat stock on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Viasat shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Independence Holding Company (NYSE: IHC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Geneve Holdings, Inc. for $57.00 per share in cash. If you are an Independence shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Simmons First National Corporation. Under the terms and subject to the conditions of the merger agreement, shares of Spirit’s common stock and Spirit’s restricted stock units will be converted into the right to receive shares of Simmons’ common stock, and Spirit’s stock options and warrants will be cashed out. If you are a Spirit shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
