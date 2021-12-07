Log in
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TACO, GCP, MCFE, SUNS; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

12/07/2021 | 01:11pm EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Jack in the Box Inc. for $12.51 per share in cash. If you are a Del Taco shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE: GCP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Saint-Gobain for $32.00 per share in cash. If you are a GCP shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an investor group led by Advent International Corporation, Permira Advisers LLC, Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, GIC Private Limited, and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (collectively, “the Investor Group”). Under the terms of the merger, the Investor Group will acquire all outstanding shares of McAfee common stock for $26.00 per share in cash. If you are a McAfee shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SUNS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with SLR Investment Corp. (“SLRC”). Under the terms of the proposed merger, SUNS shareholders will receive an amount of SLRC shares with a net asset value equal to the net asset value of SUNS shares that they hold at the time of closing. If you are a SUNS shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


HOT NEWS