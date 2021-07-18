Log in
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates UFS, HBMD, ICBK, ADXS; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

07/18/2021 | 02:19am EDT
NEW YORK, July 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Paper Excellence for $55.50 per share in cash. If you are a Domtar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBMD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale F.N.B. Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Howard Bancorp shareholders will be entitled to receive 1.8 shares of FNB common stock for each share of Howard Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Howard Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICBK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, County Bancorp shareholders have the right to receive for each share of County common stock, at the election of each holder and subject to proration, either $37.18 in cash or 0.48 shares of Nicolet common stock. If you are a County Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Biosight Ltd. Upon completion of the merger, Advaxis’s equity holders will own approximately 25% of Advaxis’s common stock and the former Biosight equity holders will own approximately 75%, calculated on a fully diluted basis. If you are an Advaxis shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


