SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates VHAQ, DNAC, AKIC, ARIZ; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

01/28/2022 | 01:32pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: VHAQ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Suneva Medical, Inc. If you are a Viveon Health shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ: DNAC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with ProKidney LP. If you are a Social Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AKIC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with DNEG. If you are a Sports Ventures shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ARIZ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Finfront Holding Company. If you are an Arisz Acquisition shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


HOT NEWS