SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies – ANH, TCF, PRVL, ZAGG

12/19/2020 | 02:10pm EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Ready Capital Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of Anworth common stock will be converted into 0.1688 shares of Ready Capital common stock and $0.61 of cash consideration. If you are an Anworth shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCF) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Huntington Bancshares Incorporated. Under the merger, TCF shareholders will reportedly receive 3.0028 Huntington shares for each TCF share. If you are a TCF shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Eli Lilly and Company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Prevail shareholders will receive $22.50 per share in cash plus one non-tradable contingent value right worth up to $4.00 per share in cash. If you are a Prevail shareholder, click here to learn more about their legal rights and options.

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a buyer group led by Evercel, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, ZAGG shareholders will receive $4.20 per share in cash, and an additional contingent amount of up to $0.25 per share to be paid if ZAGG’s Paycheck Protection Program Loan is forgiven and any audit related thereto is satisfactorily completed. If you are a ZAGG shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  


