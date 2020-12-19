Log in
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies – TCP, CATM, MTSC, CPAH

12/19/2020 | 02:01pm EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to TC Energy Corporation for 0.70 common shares of TC Energy for each publicly-held TCP common unit. If you are a TCP shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Hudson Executive Capital LP for $35.00 per share in cash. If you are a Cardtronics shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Amphenol Corporation for $58.50 per share in cash. If you are an MTS shareholder, click here to learn more about their legal rights and options.

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Alianza, Inc. for $3.49 per share. If you are a CounterPath shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  


© GlobeNewswire 2020
