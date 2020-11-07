Log in
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Mergers; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – MVC, WPX, PTI, SBPH

11/07/2020 | 07:34pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating:

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE: MVC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Barings BDC, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MVC Capital shareholders will receive 0.94024 shares of Barings BDC and $0.39492 in cash for each share of MVC Capital stock. If you are an MVC Capital shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/mvc-capital-inc-mvc-stock-merger-barings-bdc.

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Devon Energy Corporation for 0.5165 shares of Devon common stock for each share of WPX common stock. If you are a WPX Energy shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/wpx-energy-inc-stock-merger-devon/.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Yumanity Therapeutics. If you are a Proteostasis shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/proteostasis-therapeutics-inc-pti-yumanity-stock-merger/.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its proposed merger with F-star Therapeutics, Limited. If you are a Spring Bank shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/spring-bank-pharmaceuticals-inc-sbph-stock-merger-fstar/.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
