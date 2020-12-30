Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Mergers – CKH, WDR, NAV, EIDX

12/30/2020 | 10:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of American Industrial Partners for $41.50 per share. If you are a SEACOR shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Macquarie Asset Management for $25.00 per share. If you are a Waddell shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Traton SE for $44.50 per share in cash. If you are a Navistar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Under the merger agreement, Eidos stockholders will receive either 1.85 shares of BridgeBio common stock or $73.26 in cash for each share of Eidos common stock owned. If you are an Eidos shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
10:22aOil prices up on weaker dollar and lower inventories
RE
10:21aCAPITAL INVESTMENT COMPANIES : Named One of Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments
BU
10:20aChina commerce ministry says china-eu agreement sends signal to make pie bigger to benefit all
RE
10:20aThreeD Capital To Make Largest Investment Into Psychedelics Industry With US$450,000 Investment Into Wuhan General Group (China) Inc.
GL
10:19aPENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP : - Form 8.3 - William Hill PLC
PR
10:17aSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Mergers – UROV, EIGI, SNCA, CLCT
GL
10:16aUK parliament approves Brexit trade deal as both sides look to future
RE
10:15aपुस १६ गते रु.२० अर्बको २८ दिने निक्षेप संकलनको बोलकबोल सम्बन्धी सूचना ।
PU
10:15aVEDANTA : Press Release - Vedanta Limited wins Radhikapur West Coal Block
PU
10:15aU.S. Pending Home Sales Fall in November -- NAR
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investment banking from home thrived under COVID-19, but some fear losing their touch
2INTEL CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Third Point urges Intel to explore deal options
3Defying Trump, McConnell puts off vote on $2,000 checks, urges override of defense bill veto
4Oil prices up on weaker dollar and lower inventories
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : loses copyright claims in lawsuit against U.S. security bug startup

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ