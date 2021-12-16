Log in
SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of Founder SPAC (Nasdaq - FOUN)

12/16/2021 | 05:04pm EST
BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Founder SPAC (“Founder” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq - FOUN) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with an agreement pursuant to which Founder, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Rubicon®, a certified B-Corporation and innovative software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide, and result in Rubicon becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Founder shareholders will retain ownership of only 15.9% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the Founder Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

If you own shares of Founder stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/founder-spac-nasdaq-foun/, or call toll free 855-576-4847.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


