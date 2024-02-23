SHARES IN MEXICO'S FEMSA DOWN 5% AFTER Q4 RESULTS
Stock market news
Denmark says Europe needs to rearm fast as it signs Ukraine security deal
France proposes small group of the willing should kickstart EU Capital Markets Union
BASF dials up cost cuts in Germany, flags earnings rebound
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany's BASF will slash another 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in annual costs at its Ludwigshafen headquarters, citing weak demand and high energy costs in its home market, highlighting the country's economic woes.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Block, Quanta Services, Nvidia, Home Depot, Nutrien...
Pick n Pay fundraising seen giving grocer time to fix core business
Nigerian naira falls to new record low on official market -FMDQ Exchange
In a first, Chinese developer's creditors plan to sue state-owned shareholder for dues